Guwahati: Indian Army Conducts Recruitment Rally for NE Youth

Guwahati: In a major outreach initiative aimed at empowering the youth of the Northeast, the Indian Army successfully conducted a Zonal and Central Category Recruitment Rally, including entries for Women Military Police, at Narangi Cantonment from 10 to 13 September 2025. The event was organized under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Narangi.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from candidates across all seven Northeastern states, with both male and female aspirants turning out in large numbers. Participants who had earlier cleared the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) took part in Phase-II of the recruitment process.

Candidates underwent rigorous physical and medical assessments, demonstrating determination, endurance, and enthusiasm. Army officials lauded the discipline and motivation of the youth, many of whom were appearing for the first time in such a national-level recruitment drive.

Reinforcing the Army’s commitment to integrity and transparency, officials emphasised that the entire process was conducted under strict adherence to fairness and safety protocols. An ARO Narangi official remarked, “This rally represents more than just recruitment; it is a symbol of inclusion, empowerment, and national integration.” stated a press release.

