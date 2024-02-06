Guwahati: Infant Found Dead Inside Garbage Dump

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident that occurred last year, a newborn infant, who had been pronounced dead by doctors at a private hospital in Silchar town, was discovered to be alive just before being cremated.

The child’s father Ratan Das, 29, said that he took his six-months pregnant wife to a private hospital in Silchar where the doctors informed them that the pregnancy was having problems and that they could save either the mother or the child.

“We gave them permission to deliver the baby, and they reported that my wife had given birth to a stillborn child. We received the dead body and death certificate on Wednesday morning,” he stated. Das claimed that a parcel containing the deceased body was delivered.