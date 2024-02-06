Guwahati: Infant Found Dead Inside Garbage Dump

GUWAHATI: In a heart wrenching incident, locals found a newborn baby abandoned inside a dumpster at Guwahati's Kumarpara region on Tuesday.
It is currently being suspected that the newborn was left to die in the garbage dump by the cruel parents.
The matter came to light when the locals noticed a dog pulling the baby from the garbage dump.
The Bharalumukh police was informed about this gruesome incident.
This horrific act has left the public in a state of trauma and anger and has shaken the locality to its core.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in another shocking incident that occurred last year, a newborn infant, who had been pronounced dead by doctors at a private hospital in Silchar town, was discovered to be alive just before being cremated.
The child’s father Ratan Das, 29, said that he took his six-months pregnant wife to a private hospital in Silchar where the doctors informed them that the pregnancy was having problems and that they could save either the mother or the child.
“We gave them permission to deliver the baby, and they reported that my wife had given birth to a stillborn child. We received the dead body and death certificate on Wednesday morning,” he stated. Das claimed that a parcel containing the deceased body was delivered.
“When we opened the packet before the cremation after arriving at the Silchar Crematorium, my toddler was sobbing. We rushed to the hospital and the baby is receiving treatment,” Das said.
Following that, a gathering of residents from Silchar’s Malinibil neighborhood protested in front of the hospital.
Sujit Das Choudhary, a local citizen, claimed that the hospital staff kept the infant inside a packet for over eight hours like rubbish without even properly determining whether the child was still alive.
