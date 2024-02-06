New Delhi: ED Raids Premises Linked To Delhi CM's Personal Secretary, Other AAP Leaders

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of events, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids around a dozen locations in Delhi linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) member Shalabh Kumar, for their alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

The raids, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is in connection with an investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in which the ED apprehended retired chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal last week.

A special PMLA court on Monday extended their remand by five more days after the ED claimed that their further custodial interrogation was required to unravel the "larger conspiracy".