Guwahati: Inquiry into objectionable writings on GS Road

Guwahati: After receiving information about some objectionable comments written on the walls of a house near Srinagar Point on GS Road, police conducted an inquiry into the matter and found that the act was done by a person who was not in the right state of mind.

During police questioning, one of the witnesses stated that he knew the person who wrote on the wall and saw him in the act, adding that the person who wrote it was not mentally sound and used to write on walls here and there. The witness identified the person as Dharmeswar Deka, a resident of Srinagar under the Dispur police station.

On visiting his house, police found some writings on his wall as well. The people of the locality stated that Dharmeswar Deka has been suffering from mental illness for a long time, and he used to write here and there with paint. During a house search by police, a bottle of blue paint, a bottle of kerosene, and a pair of slippers with blue paint drops were found and seized. They also discovered that he was fond of the blue colour and used blue paint. He was not found at home by the police.

The family members have been asked to produce him at the police station with his medical documents. It was found that he was under treatment at GMCH, but for the last 6 months, he has not cooperated with the family members for treatment. The police found no other design by any vested interest groups during their inquiry, and further inquiry is on regarding the incident.

