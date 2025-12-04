Guwahati: International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed with Inclusive Celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Assam, organized the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025 at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Panjabari. The programme celebrated the achievements of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to an inclusive and accessible Assam.

The event began with the hoisting of the flag by Sushama Hazarika, ACS, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Assam. Sports, art, and cultural competitions followed, along with exhibition stalls showcasing welfare schemes, assistive devices, and products made by Divyangjan children.

The open meeting started at noon with the arrival of Chief Guest Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. Several dignitaries attended, including Dr Pradip Thakuria, Ajoy Konwar, Diganta Baishya, Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, and Mukesh Misra.

Speeches were delivered by senior officials, and various assistive devices such as Braille kits, smartphones, wheelchairs, and battery-operated tricycles were distributed in association with ALIMCO. Winners of para games and specially abled Zomato delivery personnel were also felicitated.

The event highlighted inspiration and inclusivity and acknowledged the accomplishments of people overcoming daily challenges. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Suswapna Kakoty, ACS.

