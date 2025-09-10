Guwahati: Intoxicated woman assaults shop owner in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Midnight tension gripped the Khanapara Science Museum area after an intoxicated woman allegedly assaulted a local shop owner, leaving her injured. The accused reportedly engaged in a heated quarrel with Rimpi Borah, the owner of a tea stall named “Chai Garam.” Eyewitnesses said the accused, who was heavily under the influence of alcohol, turned violent during the altercation, causing injuries to Rimpi. The situation escalated further when accused allegedly clashed with a woman police officer who reached the spot to control the chaos. Following a complaint, police registered a case at Dispur Police Station and arrested her. Police sources informed that the accused claimed to be employed with the state’s Handloom and Textile Department.

Also Read: Smart Bazar Staff in Sivasagar Assault 15-Year-Old Boy, 10 Detained