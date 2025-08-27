Assam: Smart Bazar Staff in Sivasagar Assault 15-Year-Old Boy, 10 Detained

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by employees of Smart Bazar in Sivasagar on suspicion of theft. The boy had gone to the store with ₹2000 to buy household items. Family members alleged that even after paying the bill, staff accused him of not paying for one product and dragged him to a CCTV blind spot, where he was beaten and threatened.

However, when the boy’s relatives demanded CCTV footage, Smart Bazar authorities failed to provide it. The manager and several staff members reportedly fled from the spot. Police reached the location and initially detained one employee. Later, ten staff members were taken into custody for questioning.

Hundreds of locals gathered outside Smart Bazar, sealing the store and demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved, including a female employee allegedly linked to the assault.