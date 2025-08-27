Assam: Smart Bazar Staff in Sivasagar Assault 15-Year-Old Boy, 10 Detained

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by employees of Smart Bazar in Sivasagar on suspicion of theft. The boy had gone to the store with ₹2000 to buy household items. Family members alleged that even after paying the bill, staff accused him of not paying for one product and dragged him to a CCTV blind spot, where he was beaten and threatened.
However, when the boy’s relatives demanded CCTV footage, Smart Bazar authorities failed to provide it. The manager and several staff members reportedly fled from the spot. Police reached the location and initially detained one employee. Later, ten staff members were taken into custody for questioning.
Hundreds of locals gathered outside Smart Bazar, sealing the store and demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved, including a female employee allegedly linked to the assault.
Senior police officers, along with a large contingent of police and CRPF, were deployed to control the tense situation. Leaders of regional organisations also joined the protest, demanding strict action and justice for the minor.
Additionally, Ujoni Asom Tholuwa Muslim Parishad, along with the victim’s family, lodged an FIR at Sivasagar Police Station. The FIR seeks strict action against the employees accused of taking the minor to a CCTV-free zone and assaulting him.
In another similar incident, a three-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a doctor at an eye clinic in Silchar of Cachar, Assam. The incident allegedly took place at Choudhury Eye Clinic in Silchar’s Shillongpatty earlier in April.