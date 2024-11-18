Guwahati: IPS Parthasarathi Mahanta Appointed as Honorary Fellow at CIKS in IIT-G

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) announces the appointment of Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Assam, as an honorary fellow. Dr. Mahanta will actively contribute to the institute's prestigious initiative, the "Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularization of Science and Assamese Culture."

This mission, named in honour of the eminent Assamese polymath and cultural icon Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, aims to inspire school and college students in Assam to embrace STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. Simultaneously, it seeks to deepen their appreciation for Assamese culture, language, and literature.

Under Dr. Mahanta's leadership and guidance, the project will organize a variety of activities, including:

- Workshops and seminars on STEM topics to ignite curiosity and innovation among young minds.

- Cultural events and language programs to celebrate and preserve Assamese heritage.

- Collaborative initiatives with educational institutions to bridge scientific learning and cultural understanding.

Dr. Naba Goswami, a doctor of extraordinary repute in the USA and the grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami and Chairman of the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation, is the founder of this project, while Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head of the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, serves as the Principal Investigator of the project.

Dr. Mahanta's distinguished career in public service and his commitment to societal advancement make him a valuable addition to this initiative. His involvement is expected to create a profound impact, fostering a generation of students who are both scientifically adept and culturally rooted.

Also Read: Assam: DIG Parthasarathi Mahanta’s Film To Be Showcased At Northeast Film Festival