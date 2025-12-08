Guwahati: JAFA announces recipients of Achievers Award 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Journalists’ Association for Assam (JAFA), a united platform of journalists and media professionals of the state, has announced the recipients of the JAFA Achievers Award 2025 across various categories. The central committee of JAFA — president Abhideep Choudhury, working president Pankaj Deka, chief organizational secretary Kushal Saikia and general secretary Kunja Mohan Roy — issued a press release on Sunday revealing the names of this year’s awardees.

In the Journalism category, JAFA selected Bikash Singh of The Economic Times, Manoj Kumar Deka of Asomiya Pratidin, Hemanta Kumar Mazumdar of Niyamiya Barta and Wahidur Rahman Bora of Dainik Gana Adhikar. In the News Anchor category, the award will go to Jubi Saikia of Pratidin Time. JAFA named Pankaj Deka of UNI for the Photo Journalism category, while Rakesh Boro of News 18 Assam North East has been selected for the Video Journalism category.

The Dynamic Leadership award will be presented to Jayanta Kumar Das, Former Vice President of State BJP. In the Social Service category, JAFA named noted social worker Juwel Timung. The Dynamic Politician award will go to Derhasat Basumatary, EM of BTC and Youth Leader of the BPF.

In the Dynamic Youth Politician category, the recipients are Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Assistant Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association and Youth Leader of the State BJP; Sudarshan Bob Hazarika, General Secretary of the Asom Yuva Parishad; Arup Nath, noted social worker and youth leader; and Jitul Deka, also a noted social worker and youth leader. JAFA selected young entrepreneur Hemanta Saikia for the For Entrepreneur category and E. G. Nursing Home, Guwahati, for Excellence in Medical Service.

Child rights activist Miguel Das will receive the Compassion in Action Award. Noted sports organizer Narayan Choudhury from Mirza has been named in the Sports Organizer category. In the Award for Integration category, JAFA selected Nurul Haque, President of the Goria Moria Desi National Council. The Youth Activist category will honour Manjit Das of Barpeta Road.

In the Rising Star category, the award will go to actor Kalyan Jyoti Konwar of Abahan Theatre, while the Emerging Artiste award has been announced for artiste and actress Austriyana Dihingia. Under the Excellence in Medical Care category, JAFA selected Dr S. K. Das of Swagat Hospital and Research Centre, Bongaigaon.

The awards will be presented at a formal ceremony on December 16 at the auditorium of the Training Centre of the Public Works Department at Last Gate, Guwahati. According to the statement, JAFA’s Rural Journalism Awards will also be conferred at the same event.

