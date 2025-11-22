JAFA Seeks Urgent Action After Retired IAS Officer Threatens Journalist, His Child

Lakhimpur: A serious allegation has surfaced in Assam after retired IAS officer Hitesh Dev Sharma was accused of threatening a journalist and his young child. The incident reportedly took place when Sharma allegedly called journalist Rana Deka of Pathsala in Bajali district and issued death threats during the phone conversation. The allegation has caused concern among media organisations and has drawn strong reactions from the Journalists’ Association for Assam (JAFA).

According to JAFA, such behaviour from a retired senior civil servant is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. The association said that a person who once held an important position in the administration and enjoyed public respect should not be involved in actions that intimidate or endanger a journalist or a child. JAFA added that the alleged incident has created fear and insecurity among journalists who are already working under difficult conditions.