JAFA Seeks Urgent Action After Retired IAS Officer Threatens Journalist, His Child

Lakhimpur: A serious allegation has surfaced in Assam after retired IAS officer Hitesh Dev Sharma was accused of threatening a journalist and his young child. The incident reportedly took place when Sharma allegedly called journalist Rana Deka of Pathsala in Bajali district and issued death threats during the phone conversation. The allegation has caused concern among media organisations and has drawn strong reactions from the Journalists’ Association for Assam (JAFA).
According to JAFA, such behaviour from a retired senior civil servant is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. The association said that a person who once held an important position in the administration and enjoyed public respect should not be involved in actions that intimidate or endanger a journalist or a child. JAFA added that the alleged incident has created fear and insecurity among journalists who are already working under difficult conditions.
The organisation has appealed to Assam’s Director General of Police, Harmit Singh, to take the matter seriously and carry out a proper and transparent investigation. JAFA has also demanded the immediate arrest of Hitesh Dev Sharma, stating that any delay in action would send a wrong message to society and embolden those who try to silence journalists.
In addition to seeking police intervention, JAFA has urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to personally look into the matter and ensure justice for the journalist and his family. The association warned that if the government fails to take quick and strict action, they will launch protest programmes in every district of Assam. JAFA said they are prepared to intensify their agitation until strong steps are taken to protect journalists and uphold press freedom in the state.