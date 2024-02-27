Guwahati Jal Board announces disruption in water supply

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has announced that the water supply in DMA GN001, GN002, GN003, GN004, GN006, GN006A, GN007, GN010, GN019 having areas the Zoo Road, Anil Nagar/Nabin Nagar/ Tarun Nagar/ Shreenagar, Bhaskar Nagar/ Geetanagar, Mother Teresa Road, Ambikagiri Nagar, Narikbari, Geetanagar will start from 2 p.m on Tuesday, 27 February instead of 8 a.m due to a technical work scheduled in the first half.

They have also informed that GJB will be doing flushing/ testing of the distribution network in the areas from Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, Lamb Road, Pension Para, Karnachal Road, Nabagraha Downside, MG Road, Panbazar, GS road, BK Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road, Hengrabari, Ganeshhuri etc. Adding that, during the trial run leakages of water may occur at a few locations, which shall be rectified by their team immediately.

