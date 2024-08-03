Successful Conclusion of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme for Defence Personnel at IIE

GUWAHATI: The Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP) for Defence Personnel on Food Processing and Entrepreneurship, sponsored by the Director General Resettlement, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, successfully concluded at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) on July 31.

The three-month programme aimed to enhance the skills of retiring defence personnel in the food processing sector and develop their entrepreneurial competencies, ensuring gainful resettlement. The ceremony was attended by the director of IIE, Dr. Lalit Sharma, Lt. Col. Saurabh Sablok, course director Prasanta Goswami, and other esteemed guests. Dr. Lalit Sharma highlighted the valuable qualities of defence personnel that can be applied to their future entrepreneurial endeavours.

The chief guest, Lt. Colonel Saurav Sablok, encouraged the participants to become successful entrepreneurs, leveraging their unique skills and experiences.

Prasanta Goswami presented a comprehensive report on the programme. The programme included exposure visits, providing participants with hands-on experience. The trainee defence personnel showcased their talents through patriotic and modern songs, as well as reciting original poetry at the closing event.

