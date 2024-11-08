Guwahati Jal Board Conducts Pipeline Flushing, Warns of Possible Water Leakages

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) conducted pipeline flushing in several areas of the city on Thursday as part of its distribution network testing. The exercise aims to identify and rectify leakages in the 100-mm-diameter pipeline.

The affected areas include Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, Dighalipukhuri, Pension Para, Karnachal Road, Lamb Road, and several others. Residents of North Guwahati’s ARDB road (Dolgobinda Area) will also experience disruptions. During the testing period, residents may encounter water leakages at a few locations. However, GJB assured that its team will immediately rectify these issues.

The GJB has appealed to citizens to cooperate during the exercise, which is essential for ensuring a smooth water supply system. The testing will cover a vast area, including G.S. Road, BK Kakoti Road, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, and other prominent locations.

Residents are advised to report any leakages or disruptions to the GJB team for prompt action.

