Guwahati Jal Board to Conduct Testing of Supply Network in Various Areas of City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has announced that it will conduct flushing/testing of its supply network in various areas of the city on Tuesday.

The affected areas include Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, Dighalipukhuri, Pension Para, Karnachal Road, Lamb Road, Bhuban Road, Nabagraha downside, G.S Road, BK Kakoti Road, RK Mission, AK Azad road, Kharghuli upper hillside, Chitrachal path, Nizarapar, Shakuntala pukhuri, Bapujee nagar, Housing colony, Guwahati club, GNB road (South part), Paltanbazar, AT road, and Ulubari.

During the trial run, residents may experience leakages of water at few locations, which will be rectified immediately by GJB’s team. The board has requested the public’s cooperation during this exercise, urging residents to report any issues promptly to ensure a smooth and efficient testing process. The testing is aimed at improving the city’s water distribution network and ensuring uninterrupted water supply to its citizens.

Also read: Assam: Guwahati Jal Board draws flak over safety concerns & malfunctioning