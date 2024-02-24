Guwahati Jal Board issues alert regarding testing of pipes

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) issued a warning to citizens on Friday regarding possible water leakages as it initiated flushing and testing of the distribution network in some parts of the city. The GJB mentioned that it will start the testing of water pipelines in GS Road, BK Kakoti Road, RK Mission Road, AK Azad Road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road and Hengrabari.

"During the trial run, leakages of water may occur at a few locations, which shall be rectified by our team immediately. All concerned are kindly requested to cooperate with us during the said exercise," GJB mentioned over the social media handles.

