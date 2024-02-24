Guwahati: Online gambling menace raised in, House Minister calls for public awareness

GUWAHATI: The state government has taken all measures to stop online gambling in the state.

Raising the issue of online gambling during the Zero Hour in the House today, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (senior) said, "This social evil has destroyed the youth in the state. This gambling practice lures the youth, who often steal money from their family members. The government needs to spell out the measures it has taken to check this evil."

In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "The government is serious on this. This is a serious issue. Online gambling is banned in the state. The Assam Police is taking action against gambling dens in the state. We have set up two police stations to deal exclusively with cybercrimes. The problem lies in the fact that victims of online gambling hesitate to register cases at police stations. The police will be active with the increase in the number of cases. Awareness on the part of the public is a must for the police to take action."

