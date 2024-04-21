Guwahati Jal Board Reviews in Progress

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Pallav Gopal Jha, Managing Director, Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), chaired a review meeting in the presence of Panchami Choudhury, Secretary, Guwahati Jal Board, along with the engineers of PIU and PMC, JICA-Assisted GWSP, and contractors to review the progress of all the packages related to pipeline works in South Central Guwahati under the JICA-Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project. Strict instructions were given for the early completion of work and to execute the work while maintaining all safety precautions during the rainy season during this meeting.

