Guwahati Jal Board to test water distribution network in city

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has announced that flushing and testing of the water distribution network will be carried out in several parts of the city.

These will be carried out in the following areas: Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, Lamb Road, Pensionpara, Karnachal Road, Nabagraha Downside, MG Road, Panbazar, Fancy Bazar, Kedar Road, AT Road, FA Road, BK Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road, Hengrabari, Ganeshhuri, etc. They mentioned that leakages of water may occur at a few locations during the tests, which shall be rectified by the team immediately.

