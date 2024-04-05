Guwahati Jal Board to conduct flushing and testing of water pipes in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) started the process for flushing and testing of water pipes today.

They announced that the testing will be carried out in Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, Lamb Road, Pensionpara, Karnachal Road, Nabagraha downside, MG Road, Panbazar, Fancy Bazar, Kedar Road, AT Road, FA Road, BK Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road, Hengrabari, and Ganeshguri areas. They announced that the authorities announced that in case any problems occur during the testing, technical teams will be taking care of them as soon as possible.

