Guwahati Jal Board to conduct water pipeline flushing

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has announced that it will be conducting tests on the water distribution networks in several parts of the city.

In a statement, GJB mentioned that the flushing and testing of water pipelines will be conducted in several areas of the city, including Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, Lamb Road, Pensionpara, Karnachal Road, Nabagraha downside, K Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, RGB Road, GS Road, Nayanpur, Puberun Path, Swaraj Nagar area, Jeevan Krishna Path, Navoday Path, Hengrabari Main Road, Dr. Jakir Hussain Road, Gopal Krishna Path, Rupkonwar Path, Gokul Path, KK Handique Path, and Bishnu Path.

The statement also mentioned that leaks might be noticed during the process and that action to rectify them will be taken immediately.

