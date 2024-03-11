Water supply disruption in Guwahati; consumers to be affected

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board has issued a notice to apprise its esteemed consumers of an impending water supply interruption in DMA GN004. This will particularly impact residents in areas such as Hatigarh Chariali, Railway Colony, Bhaskar Nagar, Sarvodoy Nagar, Kripa Sindhu Path, and surrounding localities. The disruption is necessitated by the need to rectify a damaged pipeline at Hatigarh Chariali, attributed to the Purba Bharati Gas Agency.

The affected regions are expected to experience a disruption in water supply starting today. This essential maintenance work is crucial to addressing the pipeline issues that have arisen due to the activities of the Purba Bharati Gas Agency. The Guwahati Jal Board urges consumers in these areas to be prepared for the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of water services. It is important to note that such disruptions are not uncommon in Guwahati, as the city undergoes periodic maintenance and repair work to ensure the reliability and efficiency of its water supply infrastructure. The Guwahati Jal Board assures consumers that every effort will be made to expedite the rectification process and minimize the duration of the inconvenience.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make alternative arrangements for their water needs during this period. The cooperation of the public is solicited, and the Guwahati Jal Board appreciates the understanding of consumers as they work towards ensuring a resilient and dependable water supply system for the city.

