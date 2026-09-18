Guwahati: Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan Launched at Garbhanga Reserve Forest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Forest Department would work with local residents on boundary demarcation and other necessary measures for the protection of the century-old Garbhanga Reserve Forest, while applicable provisions under the Forest Rights Act would be taken into consideration wherever relevant.

Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated this while attending the foundation-laying ceremony of the Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan for Jalukbari LAC as the chief guest at Lokhra Kona in Garbhanga Reserve Forest.

On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Forest Department had taken the initiative to establish a Birthday Green Pledge Garden in every Assembly constituency, where people could plant saplings on their birthdays, take a pledge to nurture trees and contribute towards a greener earth.

Baruah also spoke about the significance of celebrating Prime Minister Modi’s birthday through environmental conservation. He said the existence of a rich natural habitat in Garbhanga Reserve Forest, including more than 270 species of butterflies, underlined the importance of protecting forests and maintaining ecological balance.

A brochure titled “A Flutter through the Greens: Butterflies of Garbhanga Reserve Forest” was also released today, highlighting the rich diversity of butterflies found in the Garbhanga Reserve Forest. The brochure documents 125 butterfly species recorded in the forest and was published jointly by the Kamrup East Forest Division and Aaranyak to promote awareness, observation and conservation of the region’s butterfly diversity.

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