Guwahati: Missing Youth Found Dead in Garbhanga Reserve Forest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 25-year-old youth from Guwahati’s Fatasil area, who had gone missing during a visit to the Garbhanga Reserve Forest, was found dead on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Jha. He had visited the forest on Sunday along with his friends Devesh Asopa, Padam Asopa and Aman Chettri. According to preliminary information, the group had entered the forest for an outing and was bathing in a water body when Nikhil suddenly disappeared. Although his friends returned safely, he remained untraceable.

Acting on the complaint, Rani Police launched a search operation in the forest area to trace the missing youth. The search ended on Monday after police recovered Nikhil’s body from the forest. Officers completed the required legal formalities at the spot before sending the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause of the youth’s death.

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