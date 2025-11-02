Guwahati: Japanese minister interacts with BJP, highlights skilling youth

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Noriaki Abe, Minister (Political) at the Embassy of Japan, visited the State Headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Vajpayee Bhavan in Guwahati on Saturday and held an interactive session with the party’s spokespersons.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation between India and Japan. Mr Abe called upon both nations to continue deepening their partnership across various spheres of development and cultural exchange. He was accorded a warm traditional Assamese welcome by Mr Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Spokesperson of the BJP, Assam Pradesh, who felicitated the visiting dignitary with an Assamese Jaapi, Gamosa, and Cheleng — symbols of Assamese honour and hospitality.

During the interaction, Abe expressed concern over Japan’s declining population and highlighted the growing demand for skilled youth in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and emergency management. He noted that educated Indian youth, especially from Assam, hold great potential to contribute to Japan’s workforce. Abe also appreciated the Assam Government’s initiative to offer Japanese language training to educated unemployed youth, observing that such programmes would help them access employment opportunities in Japan.

