BJP urges public to watch Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ as tribute to the icon

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: As Assam continues to mourn the untimely demise of the state’s beloved musical icon Zubeen Garg, his final film “Roi Roi Binale” was released across theatres on Friday. Nearly one and a half months after the passing of the legendary artiste, the film has already drawn overwhelming public response, with cinema halls witnessing massive crowds from early morning screenings. For thousands of fans, watching the film felt like seeing their beloved artiste come alive once again on screen.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the people of Assam to watch “Roi Roi Binale” as a tribute to the immortal artiste.

State BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi said that the film represents Zubeen Garg’s vision for a new era in Assamese cinema — one defined by creativity, progress, and commercial success.

