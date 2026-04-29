Guwahati Jewellery Showroom Heist: Burglars Use Chewing Gum to Disable CCTV in Christian Basti

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a highly unusual burglary method, miscreants allegedly used chewing gum to defunct surveillance systems before executing a break-in at a jewellery showroom in the city’s Christian Basti area.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Giva Jewellery, where unidentified individuals reportedly forced entry and carried out the theft after tampering with security infrastructure in a calculated manner.

Preliminary information suggested that the accused obstructed CCTV cameras using chewing gum, effectively blocking surveillance before entering the premises. Footage under examination is believed to show the method used during the intrusion.

Authorities suspected that a substantial quantity of gold and diamond ornaments had been taken from the showroom, although the exact valuation of the stolen items had not yet been officially confirmed.

Personnel from Dispur Police reached the site shortly after the incident was reported, secured the premises and initiated an investigation. CCTV recordings from the surrounding area were being analysed to trace the movement and identity of the suspects.

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