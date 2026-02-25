Five held in Rs 12 crore daylight jewellery heist; Stolen ornaments recovered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A gang of five robbers who had allegedly decamped with jewellery worth Rs 12 crore from a branded Senco Alankar showroom in Barpeta district at gunpoint in broad daylight recently, were arrested and all the jewellery recovered from them.

The robbers arrived on bikes wearing helmets and faces covered with masks and entered the showroom located on Durgabari road and downed the shutter. They pulled down all the diamond, gold, silver, and gem-fitted jewellery from shelves and put them into bags. They also threatened the customers and staff with dire consequences if they created any hue and cry, the Manager of the showroom, Dimple Talukdar, informed.

