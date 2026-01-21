Guwahati: Jitul Sonowal's new music video released at Press Club

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A new music video featuring the voice of noted singer Jitul Sonowal was released at a programme held at the Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday. The song was written and composed by Dr Rup Shekhar Deka, professor at Nalbari Medical College, and the video was formally unveiled by Manoj Saikia, Chairman of the Assam Livestock Development Corporation. The song attracted attention for its distinctive tune and prominent use of guitar, evoking nostalgia associated with modern Assamese music of the 1980s. Several artistes, musicians and journalists, including Rupam Talukdar and Umesh Nath, attended the programme.

