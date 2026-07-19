Guwahati: Joint drive seizes illegal liquor, one detained at Balughat in Basistha

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint operation against the illegal sale of liquor at Balughat in Basistha on Friday night led to the seizure of a large quantity of illicit country liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The drive was conducted by Basistha Police with the support of 12 organisations, including Axomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) and All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU).

During the operation, officials recovered a large quantity of illicit country liquor and IMFL bottles from a shop allegedly operating under the guise of a hotel.

One employee of the establishment was detained for allegedly being involved in the illegal liquor trade. Police seized the recovered liquor and initiated further legal action.

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