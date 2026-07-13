Barpeta Police Crack Down on Illegal Liquor Trade, Seize Large Consignment of Foreign Alcohol

A CORRESPONDENT

Barpeta: Although there are no licensed liquor shops in the xatra area of Barpeta town, the Barpeta police have launched intensive drives against illegal liquor traders across the town and have succeeded in seizing liquor from various locations. Despite the presence of a massive excise department in the district’s headquarters town, these traders had been running their liquor businesses freely. Following these efforts, the Barpeta Police, during their ongoing daily operations against illegal liquor traders, managed to seize a large quantity of foreign liquor in Baradi, near Barpeta town, last night.

Led by Sailen Kalita, the Officer-in-Charge of Barpeta Sadar Police Station, several cartons of foreign liquor were seized on the state highway in the Baradi area of Barpeta from a four-wheeled vehicle heading from Nagaon to Barpeta. Due to an alleged understanding between illegal liquor traders and the Excise Department, liquor had become easily available everywhere in the Barpeta area in recent times. Following this situation, the Barpeta Police operations succeeded in seizing country liquor (sulai) and foreign liquor from various places across Barpeta town.

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