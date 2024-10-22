Manipur: Opposition Grows Against Revocation of Kakching's District Status

IMPHAL: Advisor of JNGVO, P Somarendra said that the move to withdraw district status conferred on Kakching was on December 8, 2016, at such a distance from its establishment after years of tireless struggle. He sounded an alarm that it would jeopardize local development and governance.

At the Kakching Library and Information Centre, it was Somarendra who said at a press conference that the struggle of history has worked to put Kakching on the district map. He pointed out that great agitations were raised demanding district status long before the reorganization of Manipur's districts in 1983.

In 1994, the JNGVO made vital developments for local infrastructure by evicting unauthorized occupiers and constructing road dividers, street lamps, footpaths, and drainage systems in the bustling Kakching market during the President's Rule in Manipur.

Somarendra said that on March 25, 1999, Kakching MLA Ksh Irabot could ensure a private member's resolution in the assembly to divide Thoubal and Kakching.

Later the JNGVO was to be included in the Committee on Reorganisation of Administrative and Police Boundaries in Manipur. A detailed proposal was submitted and presented personally on September 15, 2011. Then a memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister of Manipur on February 10, 2016.

The district Kakching was officially designated on December 8, 2016, with the formation of seven new districts in Manipur. Staff quarters and post office building for Kakching were approved by the Ministry of Communications and Department of Posts, Government of India, on July 21, 2017. Now, that has come into operation in Kakching.

Somarendra emphasized that enough infrastructural development Kakching has undergone since it was declared a district. He also strongly opposes the inclusion of Kakching in the tripartite discussions about reversing the seven districts formed.

He further stated a memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister of Manipur, along with the Chief Secretary of Manipur on October 4 for the rollback.

Somarendra said, during the November 15 tripartite talks to be held at Senapati, issues over which platform and boundary structure Kakching should adopt will be discussed, hence the officials appeal that the identity and administrative structure of Kakching must be maintained.

He stated that Kakching is a multiracial community and leads a life living in harmony and requested that all efforts be made not to have a dispute. No boards with the name of another district must appear in the revenue of Kakching, and no other districts must be mentioned while conducting census operations, he requested.

Somarendra warned that withdrawing district status from Kakching can cause it to flare up again and will have major protests if such actions are taken.