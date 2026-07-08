Guwahati: Justice Kalyan Rai Surana calls for stronger child-centred justice under POCSO

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The third keynote address under the Assam Police Sishu Mitra initiative was held on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening child-centred justice under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana of the Gauhati High Court delivered the address and highlighted the importance of child-friendly procedures, survivor support and institutional coordination in improving the justice system’s response to child sexual abuse. He also stressed the need for continuous sensitisation of all stakeholders involved in child protection and juvenile justice.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said child sexual abuse survivors should not have to endure the complexities of the criminal justice system at a young age. He emphasised empathy, collaboration and effective communication to ensure a dignified and child-centric justice process.

The programme, organised by Assam Police in partnership with UNICEF and UTSAH, was attended by senior officials from the government, judiciary, Assam Police, the Child Rights Commission and UNICEF.

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