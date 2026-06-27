Gauhati High Court Hosts Literary-Cultural Event, Honoured as ‘Golden Branch’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati High Court Branch Sahitya Sabha (Gold Branch) successfully held a one day literary and cultural programme on June 26, 2026 at the premises of the old building of the Guwahati High Court. The event was attended by lawyers, literary lovers and distinguished citizens of the Guwahati High Court.

The highlight of the event was the public felicitation of the distinguished senior advocate Kamal Nayan Chaudhari of the Guwahati High Court. He was honored with flower gomocha, sharai, letter of appreciation and memorial in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the fields of law, justice and social service.

In addition, a small library of the Guwahati High Court Branch Sahitya Sabha arrange by advocate Sandeep chamaria was officially inaugurated at the function. It is hoped that the library will strengthen the culture of reading among the court families, lawyers, staff and literature lovers.

Another historic moment of the event was the official recognition and declaration of the Guwahati High Court Branch of the Sahitya Sabha as the “Golden Branch” by the Assam Sahitya Sabha. The award is in recognition of the organization’s outstanding contribution to the development of literature and culture, preservation of the mother tongue and literary practice.

The programme included songs, poetry recitations, literary discussions, cultural performances and exchange of views. The lively participation of the members gave a festive atmosphere to the event.

At the end of the programme, the organizers expressed their sincere gratitude to all the guests, writers, artists, members, well-wishers and colleagues and expressed their determination to promote literature and culture and implement more socially oriented programs in the coming days.

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