Guwahati: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan launches official website of AAJA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards strengthening judicial collaboration and professionalism, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, on Saturday launched the official website of the All Assam Judges Association (AAJA) at a ceremony held at the KBR Auditorium, Cotton University, Guwahati.

The event also featured a special lecture by Justice Bhuyan on the theme "Judicial Professionalism, Etiquette and Expectations from Judicial Officers."

Addressing the gathering, Justice Bhuyan expressed confidence that the newly launched website would act as an effective platform to promote communication, coordination, and fraternity among judicial officers across Assam.

He underlined that the judiciary must continuously work to preserve the public's faith in the justice delivery system through impartiality and fairness. "The legitimacy of the judiciary rests on public perception, and judicial officers must ensure that their actions reflect independence, discipline, and integrity. Judgments should always be delivered free from external influence. The judiciary should never be seen as bestowing any kind of favour," Justice Bhuyan remarked.

Urging judicial officers to remain pragmatic and uphold the spirit of the Constitution, Justice Bhuyan advised them to maintain professional distance from members of other services and to exercise restraint in both professional and personal spheres. "Aberrations by members of the judiciary often attract undue public attention; therefore, judicial officers must uphold the dignity of their office at all times," he said.

Emphasizing the crucial role of the district judiciary, Justice Bhuyan described it as the foundation of the judicial system. "A strong and robust judiciary at the grassroots is essential for stability and credibility at the apex level. The independence of the judiciary must be safeguarded despite all adversities - today, more than ever, we need bold and courageous judges," he added.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, also addressed the gathering, lauding the initiative and its significance in fostering unity within the judicial fraternity.

