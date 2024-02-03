Guwahati: Justice Vijay Bishnoi Appointed As Chief Justice Of Gauhati High Court

GUWAHATI: Gauhati High Court is all set to welcome its new Chief Justice with the appointment of Justice Vijay Bishnoi.
The appointment was made through an official notification from the appointment division of the department of justice under the ministry of law and justice, Government of India.
Justice Vijay Bishnoi was formerly a judge of the Rajasthan High Court.
Justice Bishnoi's assumption of office as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court will take effect from the date of assuming charge, as specified in the official notification exercising the power conferred by Article 217(1) of the Constitution of India.
"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the official notification read.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, a collegium of the Supreme Court had recommended the appointment of Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.
The post was lying vacant since November when the collegium promoted the former CJ, Justice Sandeep Mehta, to the position of a judge of the apex court.
The collegium stated that Justice Bishnoi was appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan HC on January 3, 2013 and has been functioning there as a senior puisne judge.
Bishnoi had been practising at the Rajasthan HC and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jodhpur before his elevation as a High Court judge.
His area of practice was civil, criminal, constitutional, service and election cases.
The collegium further stated that as regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, he has authored 652 reported judgements during his tenure of nearly 11 years.