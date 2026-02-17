Guwahati: Jyotirupa announces Radha Govinda Baruah theatre festival at Kalakshetra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 18th annual Singha Purush Radha Govinda Baruah Invitational Full-Length Drama Festival, organized by Jyotirupa, will be held on February 24, 25 and 26 at the Madhavadeva Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. Each day's programme will commence at 6 pm.

This was announced by Dilip Baruah, working president of Jyotirupa, at a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday. He stated that three selected full-length plays from Assam will be staged during the festival for the benefit of theatre enthusiasts.

On the occasion, a distinguished theatre personality and playwright, Dulal Bora, will be honoured with an award instituted in memory of Jyotirupa's Chief Adviser, the late Minati Chaudhury. Continuing its tradition of conferring a Lifetime Achievement Award each year upon an eminent actor, writer, director or theatre practitioner of Assam, Jyotirupa will this year felicitate noted actor and theatre director Taufiq Rahman.

Addressing the press meet, general secretary Naren Hazarika said that the festival will be inaugurated on the first day by the President of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Basanta Kumar Goswami, while a commemorative volume of Jyotirupa will be released by the Xabha's former president, Dhrubajyoti Bora. The award and felicitations will include a citation, memento, bouquet, gamosa and cheleng.

