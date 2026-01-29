4th Mwihur International Theatre Festival to begin in Kokrajhar on Feb 1

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 4th Mwihur International Theatre Festival is going to be organized by the Lwrgi Theatre Group from February 1 at Chandamari in Kokrajhar. Talking to mediapersons, the President of Lwrgi Theatre Group, Swmdwn Brahma, said that preparations were ongoing for hosting the 4th Mwihur International Theatre Festival in Kokrajhar. He said that as many as 7 theatre groups from different states of India and other countries have confirmed their participation. He said that the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, would inaugurate the opening ceremony on February 1, and that on the first day, the drama '(Un) Belonging' would be presented by Anikaya Dance Theatre of Boston, US.

He also said that there would be competitions on spot art and storytelling for the students of class V to XII and that the winners would receive cash prizes.

The dramas to be presented in the theatre festival are '(Un)Belonging' (English) by Anikaya Dance Theatre (US), 'Fultar' (Bengali) by Theatre Shine (West Bengal), 'Letters to The Unborn Children' (Hindi) by Santoshpur Anuchintan (West Bengal), and others.

