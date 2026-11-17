STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Dakhingaon area have urged the Assam government and Kamrup Metropolitan district administration to introduce stricter monitoring and conduct surprise inspections at petrol pumps over alleged negligence in fuel dispensing practices.

In a representation to the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district, the residents raised concerns over the handling and removal of dispensing nozzles by fuel station attendants.

They alleged that attendants at some outlets might be removing nozzles before refuelling was completed, potentially causing fuel to spill outside vehicle tanks and leaving consumers uncertain about whether they received the full quantity for which they paid.

The representation called for regular surprise inspections and accountability of fuel station management to ensure that attendants followed proper dispensing procedures. It also sought adequate CCTV coverage of dispensing points to help authorities verify consumer complaints.

The residents further proposed a dedicated WhatsApp complaint number through which motorists could report suspected irregularities and submit supporting evidence. They said such a mechanism could improve transparency and help identify outlets against which complaints were repeatedly lodged.

The representation also urged the district administration to coordinate with Legal Metrology authorities and petroleum department officials to check whether dispensing equipment and practices complied with prescribed standards.

It called on fuel station operators to train attendants, display consumer awareness instructions and take corrective measures wherever negligence was established.

The residents maintained that motorists should not suffer financial losses because of careless dispensing practices or possible irregularities