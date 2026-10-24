Guwahati: Kahilipara residents seek drain covers to prevent waste dumping

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Adarshapur 4th Bylane in Kahilipara, Ward No. 41, have urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to install drain covers to prevent repeated waste dumping and blockages despite regular cleaning by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In a representation to the Chief Minister, with a copy to the GMC Commissioner, a resident highlighted the repeated dumping of plastic bottles, disposable items and other waste into drains after they had been cleaned by civic workers. The resident acknowledged the GMC's cleaning efforts and recalled that the locality had received an appreciation letter from the Corporation on August 25, 2022. However, the representation stressed the need for preventive measures to ensure that drains remained clean.

An application had also been submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD), endorsed by the Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, seeking drain covers incorporating a planting facility. The proposed design aims to prevent waste from entering drains while promoting greenery, subject to technical feasibility and approval.

The resident urged the authorities to coordinate with the concerned departments and expedite the installation of suitable covers along the by-lane.

The representation also proposed a "GMC Drain-Cleaning Tagging System" across the Corporation's jurisdiction to document cleaning operations, discourage littering and encourage residents to help maintain cleanliness after drains are cleared.