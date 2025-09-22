Guwahati: Kamakhya Nagar Gears up for Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Preparations are in full swing at Kamakhya Nagar on A.T. Road, Guwahati, as the locality readies itself to celebrate the 31st edition of its Sarbojanin Durga Puja with grandeur, devotion, and a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices. Over the years, the Kamakhya Nagar Puja has carved out a special identity for blending modernity with strict adherence to rituals, winning multiple awards for its creative and sustainable celebrations.

At the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2025, a new Puja Committee was formed with Asish Sarkar as president, Sanjay Sengupta as secretary, and Biswanath Dey as treasurer, along with other sub-committee members. The committee has set this year’s budget at Rs 22 lakh.

The major attraction of this year’s festivities will be a beautifully designed eco-friendly pandal crafted by noted North Bengal artisan Biman Saha Roy, featuring intricate engravings and sculptures. The idol of Maa Durga is being prepared by renowned Guwahati-based pottery artiste Nirmal Paul of Bishnupur, while the dazzling illumination, including pixel lighting, will be handled by Tapan Shakhari of North Bengal. Traditional Dhakis from Bolpur will add their rhythmic beats to enhance the festive spirit. The idol will be formally inaugurated on Panchami by the Maharaj of Ramkrishna Mission, Birubari, Guwahati.

A wide range of cultural activities has been planned from Panchami to Dashami under the guidance of Cultural Secretaries Arindam Nandi Majumder and Subhash Paul. Highlights include art and aarti competitions for children and adults, evening cultural programmes, and the much-loved Agomoni performance on Panchami—an extravaganza of songs, dance, and drama by local residents to welcome Maa Durga.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Advisory for Durga Puja 2025