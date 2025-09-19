Guwahati: Police Commissionerate issued Advisory for Durga Puja 2025

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In preparation for Durga Puja 2025, the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, has issued a detailed advisory to ensure the festivities take place in a safe, peaceful, and environmentally responsible manner. The guidelines, issued in the public interest, are aimed at Puja committees, volunteers, and devotees and cover aspects ranging from noise control and fire safety to crowd management and eco-friendly practices. The advisory makes it mandatory for Puja committees to obtain prior permission from the police for setting up pandals and to secure fitness certificates for electrical fittings and sound systems. This step, officials said, is crucial to avoid accidents and ensure compliance with safety norms.

Fire safety remains a top priority, with every pandal required to maintain extinguishers, sand buckets, and other fire-prevention equipment. Adequate lighting, supported by generators in case of power failure, must also be arranged.

Strict noise restrictions will be in place. Loudspeakers and sound systems should not exceed 55 dB (A) from 6 AM to 10 PM and 45 dB (A) from 10 PM to 6 AM. Police have warned that exceeding these limits will attract action as part of efforts to minimize disturbance to citizens, particularly students and senior residents.

To prevent overcrowding, committees must establish separate entry and exit barricades for male and female devotees. Crowd movement will be closely monitored by volunteers, who must be registered in advance with the nearest police station and provided with official identity cards. Senior members of Puja committees have been urged to keep youngsters in check and prevent unruly activities.

The police have prohibited the construction of pandals on public thoroughfares and banned the blocking of public roads. Parking within 100 metres of pandals will not be permitted, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

The advisory highlights the importance of eco-friendly celebrations. Organizers have been urged to use biodegradable materials for decorations and idols and to adopt safe immersion practices without polluting water bodies. Strict instructions have been given against the use of tobacco, alcohol, inflammable materials, and crackers during immersion processions. Only devotional songs will be allowed to be played.

Every pandal must set up a 24x7 help desk and keep a medical team with doctors ready to handle emergencies. Designated emergency evacuation areas are to be maintained, while volunteers must be trained to assist in case of unforeseen incidents.

