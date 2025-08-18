Guwahati: Kamrup administration begins rollout of Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup district administration has initiated measures to implement the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a flagship mission of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs aimed at strengthening governance in tribal-dominated areas.

Launched nationally in June–July 2025, the mission seeks to build a cadre of two million grassroots change leaders, or Aadi Karmayogis, to enhance last-mile delivery of services in over one lakh tribal villages across 30 states and Union Territories. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 10.5 crore tribal citizens.

In Kamrup, officers from key departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Health, Forest, and Social Welfare, have been nominated as District Level Master Trainers. All Block Development Officers have also been enlisted for block-level training programmes. To support implementation, the administration has partnered with a local NGO.

