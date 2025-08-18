Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan launched in Udalguri to empower tribal leadership

ORANG: In a historic move to empower tribal communities, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, rolled out the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan in Udalguri district on August 15. The initiative, hailed as India’s largest tribal grassroots leadership movement, aims to nurture 20 lakh tribal change leaders across the nation in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Guided by the principles of Sewa (Service), Samarpan (Dedication), and Sankalp (Resolve), the mission seeks to strengthen participatory governance, restore public trust, and ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes.

The Abhiyan will function through three categories of contributors, Aadi Karmayogi (government officials), Aadi Sahayogi (youth leaders, teachers, doctors, social workers), and Aadi Saathi (self-help groups, tribal leaders, and volunteers).

Key objectives include creating a responsive and transparent governance system, institutionalising grievance redressal, encouraging collaborative planning, and aligning development efforts with Viksit Bharat. Schemes such as PM JANMAN, Dharti Aaba Abhiyan, Sickle Cell Mission, and EMRS Scholarship will be integrated for holistic outreach.

In Udalguri, a total of 253 tribal villages have been identified for the first phase of the programme. District authorities assured that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and effective implementation.

Officials expressed hope that the Abhiyan would not only empower tribal youth and women but also establish Udalguri as a model for grassroots leadership and inclusive development in India.

