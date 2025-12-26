Guwahati: Kamrup district admin imposed prohibitory order at picnic and tourist spots

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the festive season and to prevent public nuisance, environmental damage and threats to law and order, the Kamrup district administration has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to regulate public activities at picnic and tourist destinations across the district.

The order, which comes into effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice, strictly prohibits gatherings at picnic sites after 5 pm. It also bans the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems, consumption of alcohol, littering, open defecation and the disposal of non-biodegradable plastic, particularly in and around river ghats and environmentally sensitive areas.

District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra stated that the preventive measures were necessitated by past incidents of public nuisance, environmental degradation and disturbances to public order reported during festive gatherings at popular picnic spots.

The administration warned that any violation of the order would invite strict punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable laws. Law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order to maintain safety, cleanliness and discipline.

Appealing to the public, the district administration urged citizens to celebrate festivals responsibly, respect civic and environmental norms, and cooperate with the authorities to safeguard lives, property and the natural environment.

