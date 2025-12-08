Guwahati: Picnic Season Kicks off at Deepor Beel

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Deepor Beel — one of Guwahati’s major tourist attractions and a renowned habitat for domestic and migratory birds — witnessed a festive atmosphere today as the traditional picnic zone near the historic site reopened for the winter season. The picnic area located beside the Sri Sri Bhangara Gosai Temple was formally inaugurated on Sunday morning.

As in previous years, with the onset of winter, visitors from across the state flock to Deepor Beel to enjoy picnics amid its pristine natural surroundings. The picnic site is customarily inaugurated on the last Sunday of November or the first Sunday of December each year. This year too, the local leading socio-cultural and sports organization, Deusatal Naba Jyoti Sangha, has taken up the responsibility of managing the venue.

Today’s inauguration took place in the presence of officials of the organization and a large gathering of locals. The ceremony was led by Nagen Weye, Secretary of the Mikirpara–Chakardeu–Pamohi & Goge Taluk Committee. Among those present were Taluk Committee President Kestoram Rongpi, Vice-President of the Sangha Ashok Thapa, social worker Deepak Kakoti, as well as Dipen Rongpi, Bireshwar Rongpi, Sushil Thapa and Gan Limbu, along with several other notable personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sangha’s President, Baleswar Rongpi, expressed hope that all picnic-goers would enjoy the natural beauty of Deepor Beel while maintaining discipline and environmental responsibility. The organizers have arranged clean drinking water, parking facilities, toilets and sanitation services at the venue. They will collect a nominal fee from picnic groups in exchange for an official receipt to support the maintenance of these facilities.

On the opening day, more than twenty groups from various parts of the region visited the spot for picnics, turning the lakeside vibrant and crowded. Many visitors were also seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Deepor Beel and the delightful sight of birds frolicking on the water, adding to the day’s charm.

