Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DC fixes schedule for visits to revenue circle offices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at expediting the disposal of revenue-related and citizen-centric service matters, the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) has fixed specific days to visit the Revenue Circle Offices across the district. The initiative is also intended to hear and address public grievances related to these services.

As per the schedule, the District Commissioner will be present at the Dispur Revenue Circle Office on the first Wednesday of every month, at the Guwahati Revenue Circle Office on the second Wednesday, at the Azara Revenue Circle Office on the third Wednesday, and at the Sonapur Revenue Circle Office on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The District Commissioner will also visit the Chandrapur Revenue Circle Office on the first Saturday of every month.

On the designated days, the District Commissioner will be present at the respective offices from 10:30 am onwards. The concerned Sub-Divisional Officer and the Additional District Commissioner (Revenue) will also remain present during the visits.

