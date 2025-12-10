Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise (RC-EMEx 2025) underway at Kampur College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise (RC-EMEx 2025) was inaugurated at Kampur College auditorium, Kampur in Nagaon on Monday.

The programme was organized by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon, and Kampur Revenue Circle in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and Disaster Management Cell, Kampur College.

The Circle Officer, Kampur Revenue Circle, attended the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the event in the presence of the Principal of Kampur College, District Project Officer, DDMA, Nagaon, resource persons, field officers from Kampur, Rupahi, Samaguri, and Raha revenue circles, IA, DEOC Nagaon, and over 150 participants from various line departments and community volunteers.

In her inaugural address, the Circle Officer emphasized the critical need for grassroots-level preparedness and seamless coordination among stakeholders to ensure swift and effective response during disasters. She appreciated RC-EMEx 2025 as a vital step towards building a disaster-resilient community.

The first day featured four parallel specialized training tracks. All sessions were facilitated by the District Project Officer, DDMA Nagaon, and provided training by experts and other resource persons, who provided practical insights and hands-on training on disaster preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and community-level response protocols.

The inaugural day concluded on a positive note with active participation and enthusiasm from all stakeholders, laying a strong foundation for the remaining days of Kampur RC-EMEx 2025 and reinforcing Nagaon district’s commitment to becoming a more resilient and disaster-ready administrative unit.

