Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DC holds hearing on land grievances

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district, conducted a public hearing at the Azara Revenue Circle office on Wednesday to address various land-related grievances raised by citizens.

During the hearing, officials discussed several long-pending issues pertaining to mutation, land settlement, partition and correction of land records, and they disposed of many cases on the spot, providing much-needed relief to the applicants.

The District Commissioner also reviewed the progress of ongoing land acquisition projects under the Azara Revenue Circle and directed officials to complete procedures in a timely manner while maintaining transparency and adhering to legal norms.

Kankan Sarma, ACS, ADC (Land Acquisition); Hemanga Nobis, ACS, ADC (Revenue); and Mainushree Brahma, ALRS, Circle Officer (A), Azara, attended the hearing.

The initiative forms part of the district administration’s continued efforts to streamline land-related services and make grievance redressal mechanisms more accessible to the public.

