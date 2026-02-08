Guwahati: DC Swapneel Paul inaugurated EVM and Mobile Van Exhibition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An EVM and mobile van exhibition to promote voter awareness was inaugurated at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s office in Guwahati by District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. The initiative aimed to encourage informed electoral participation through hands-on demonstrations and outreach programmes.

The exhibition allowed citizens to take part in mock polling using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs to understand the voting process. Mobile vans were deployed across all five Assembly constituencies of the district to conduct voter awareness programmes at polling stations and public places, with a special focus on young and first-time voters in coordination with Electoral Literacy Clubs.

An EVM demonstration centre was also set up at the District Commissioner’s office for public participation. Election Officer Manas Jyoti Bora, Additional District Commissioner Kankan Sharma, master trainers, and district officials were present during the inauguration.

Also Read: EVM/VVPAT awareness drive ahead of 2026 Legislative Assembly Polls