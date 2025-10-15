Guwahati: Kamrup (M) district road safety committee meet held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An important meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Sharma.

At the outset, ADC Sharma reviewed progress reports from various departments on road safety measures and activities undertaken during the past month. Emphasizing the need for coordinated and timely action, he directed all departments to execute their responsibilities sincerely and warned that any negligence or delay in implementing road safety initiatives would not be tolerated.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of drunk driving on the city’s outskirts at night, ADC Sharma instructed the Police and Transport Department to conduct joint night enforcement drives to curb such violations and ensure public safety.

The meeting was attended by Abhijit Choudhury, Member Secretary of the District Road Safety Committee; Gautam Das, Officer on Special Duty, Transport Department and In-Charge District Transport Officer, Kamrup (Metro); Jayanta Sarathi Bora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic); Tamchin Aftab, Assistant Commissioner of Transport and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority; Rajiv Kumar Pegu, Enforcement District Transport Officer; and representatives from the Police, PWD, Health, Excise, and Water Board departments.

Addressing the meeting, Gautam Das highlighted the state government’s vision under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to achieve a pollution-free Assam. He explained the objectives of the Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022 and the One-Time Settlement (OTS) initiative launched by the Transport Department to help vehicle owners regularize and scrap old vehicles conveniently.

Das urged all departments to scrap abandoned and unserviceable vehicles, particularly those lying idle in government premises for over 15 years, as part of efforts to keep roads clean and support environmental protection. Appreciating departments that had already initiated the process, he said such actions demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability.

He further informed that under the OTS scheme, vehicle owners could avail a 75% rebate on unpaid vehicle tax by paying only 25% to scrap their unused vehicles, providing both financial relief and encouraging eco-friendly practices.

Concluding his remarks, Das appealed to all stakeholders associated with road safety to extend full cooperation in eliminating polluting vehicles from the roads, reinforcing Assam’s collective journey towards safer roads and a cleaner, greener future.

